Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 309,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 297,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

