Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after acquiring an additional 440,100 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 95,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.27. 9,027,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

