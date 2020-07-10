iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,675,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. 25,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,592. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

