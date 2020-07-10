iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,101 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 51,751 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 208,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,063. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

