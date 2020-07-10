iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,398. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

