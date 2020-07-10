iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.48. 960,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,877,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

