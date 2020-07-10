iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 888,697 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

