iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,653,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 2,310,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,043,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

