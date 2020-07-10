iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 490,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of EWT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,700. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

