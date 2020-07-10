iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) is Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.77. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,889. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $223.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

