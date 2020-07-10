iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,944,000 after acquiring an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

