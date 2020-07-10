J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

