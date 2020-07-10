James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $844.08

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $844.08 and traded as low as $770.00. James Latham shares last traded at $795.00, with a volume of 7,352 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 836.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

