JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Update

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.82. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.49 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

