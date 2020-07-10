Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 79.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

