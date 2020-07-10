Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 621633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

