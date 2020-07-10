Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 514,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

