Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.15 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $15.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,952,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

