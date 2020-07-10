Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.22

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $20.07. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 30,734 shares.

KMTUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

