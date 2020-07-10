Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in June

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $289,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,661. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

