Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 710 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716.36 ($8.82).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.84) target price (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($13.54)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56). Also, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54).

LAND stock traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 545 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.42. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 EPS for the current year.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

