Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 299,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,479. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

