Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 158,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.