Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 80,501 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 160,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

