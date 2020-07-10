Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 208,118 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,837. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.