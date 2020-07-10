Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,197,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,392,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $262.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

