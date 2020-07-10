Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

