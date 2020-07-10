Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,581 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 99.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. 156,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,828. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

