Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 7,671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.81. 2,317,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,329. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average is $277.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

