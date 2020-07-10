Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,412,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $104.83. 20,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,602. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.