Larson Financial Group LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,655,000 after acquiring an additional 121,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,602. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

