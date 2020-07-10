Larson Financial Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.45.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $697.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.