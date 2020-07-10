Larson Financial Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 185,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,444. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

