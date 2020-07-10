Larson Financial Group LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.