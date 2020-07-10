Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. 591,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

