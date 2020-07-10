Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 309.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 422,415 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 20,343,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,920,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

