Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549,175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

