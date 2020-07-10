Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,160 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.90. 14,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,736. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

