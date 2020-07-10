Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 138.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.