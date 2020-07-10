Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 402,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,601. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25.

