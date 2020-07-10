Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,290,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,055. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

