Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 536,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 1,278,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

