Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,549. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

