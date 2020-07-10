Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 221,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

