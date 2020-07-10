Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.36. The stock had a trading volume of 217,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

