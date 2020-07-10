Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 10,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,888. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

