Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 490.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lazard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.77. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

