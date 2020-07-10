Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lear by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lear by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. 314,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,445. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

