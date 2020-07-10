Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

