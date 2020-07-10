Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,217. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.